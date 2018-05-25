Fireupthegrill for Big Herm’s Grilled Chipotle Chicken Salad

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville got us ready for the holiday weekend with his Grilled Chipotle Chicken Salad. You can find more of Big Herm’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Big Herm’s Grilled Chipotle Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounces each) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cilantro (chopped)

6 cups salad greens

1 cup corn kernels

1 cup black beans

1 red pepper (diced)

1 avocado (sliced)

3 fresh tomatoes (chopped)

1 cup mixed cheese

Dressing:

1⁄2 cup olive oil

1⁄4 cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, 1⁄4 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons ground cumin

kosher salt

freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Pound chicken breasts to an even thickness.

In a large bowl, whisk chipotle powder, cumin, salt, garlic and cilantro.

Add in chicken; cover and let stand for 1-2 hrs in fridge.

Make your dressing:

Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth. Place in jar and refrigerate until ready to use.

Grease grill with cooking spray and set at medium-high heat.

Add chicken pieces and cook for 5-8 minutes on each side until browned.

Remove from and let stand 5 minutes.

Make the salad.:

On a plate place salad greens, corn, black beans, peppers, tomatoes and sliced avocados.

Cut up the chicken and layer it on top of salad.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Drizzle with your dressing