Carbon monoxide leaks concern Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. -- A carbon monoxide leak prompted some Richmond families to evacuate their South Richmond apartments overnight, evacuees at the Village South Townhomes said. The families were allowed back into their apartments by 3:10 a.m.

Richmond Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene, along the 3000 block of Maury Street, after a carbon monoxide detector went off around 1:45 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, crews found high carbon monoxide readings and turned off the gas, according to Richmond Fire spokesperson Lt. Chris Armstrong.

Neighbors said they opened windows and used fans to air out their homes.

"It was a gas leak and it started at the last apartment on the end and the readings was like 100," neighbor Clifton Cammack said. "It traveled all the way down everyone else’s apartment. They make you open your doors and your window and you get a big fan to blow it out to make the readings go down low."

Cammack , who said this was not the first time in his eight years living in the complex that carbon monoxide was an issue, said he has requested new appliances from management.

This post will be updated once an official statement from apartment management is received.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.