School responds to video of students boxing on Henrico school bus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – School leaders are responding after a video appearing to show students boxing on a moving school bus in Henrico County was shared to social media.

Henrico County Public Schools Communications Director Andy Jenks said the video was brought to the school system’s attention Thursday, but they believe it was recorded months ago and involves students who attend Brookland Middle School.

A mother who spotted the video on Instagram said she is concerned the violence is not being addressed appropriately.

“It seems like a lot of the administrators and the principal are more worried about being their friends than disciplining the children, and therefore they are not able to focus on education," the woman said.

Henrico schools released the following statement in response to the video.

"Social media posts were brought to our middle school’s attention today that appear to show video of students boxing one another during a school bus ride. We believe the videos were actually recorded months ago but brought to our attention today. We join others who have seen these videos in being very concerned about the behavior depicted on screen, and please know that Brookland Middle and another program site have taken steps to address the matter directly with the students involved and their families. We also want to take this time to also remind students and parents: If you see something, say something so that schools can address issues as soon as possible."