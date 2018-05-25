Be Well VA offers resources to develop and maintain positive mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Be Well Virginia is helping communities across the state raise awareness about the importance of developing and maintaining positive mental health.

Melissa Ackley, Prevention Services Manager with Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services

and Robin Pentecost, Behavioral Health and Wellness Supervisor with Goochland Powhatan Community Services stopped by the studio to discuss Mental Health Awareness Month.

BeWellVa is a resource to help you find your path to emotional well-being. Communities across central Virginia and surrounding areas are coming together to raise awareness about suicide and the importance of developing and maintaining positive mental health.

Learn more by visiting,http://www.bewellva.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BE WELL VIRGINIA }