Weekend Events: TGA 5K (They Gave All), Tim Reid’s Touch of Summer Fashion Showcase, East End Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Virginia War Memorial T.G.A. (They Gave All) 5K presented by Priority Automotive – Saturday, May 26, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. TGA 5K “They Gave All”. All gave some, but some gave all. Whereas Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor ALL that have served honorably in our military, Memorial Day is a day to honor all that have died in active military service. With this race being run on Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia War Memorial is taking this opportunity to ask the public to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day. All proceeds go to fund the Virginia War Memorial educational programs. Online registration for the TGA 5K is now closed, but you can still sign up at http://vawarmemorial.org/5K The race starts at 8:00 a.m., begins and ends at the Virginia War Memorial, and runs through historic Oregon Hill and Hollywood Cemetery and for Children 3-12, there is the VFW Kids “Fun Run, at 7:45 am. The TGA 5K is a wonderful way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend and remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. Sign up to run, walk, sleep in or volunteer. For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/VWMTGA5KTheyGaveAll

Tim Reid Presents – 2018 Fashion Showcase by Legacy Media Institute, Saturday, May 26, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, at RVA Eventspace, 1 East 4th Street, Richmond. The showcase features some of the best fashion experts, local designer Daphne Maxwell Reid, and International designers and models sponsored by Tim Reid Production. The Fashion Showcase is a benefit for the Legacy Media Institute. Tickets are between $35 – $50. Parking available in the lot on Hull between 4th and 5th Streets. For tickets and more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tim-reid-presents-2018-fashion-showcase-tickets-44417414683?aff=es2 or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TimReidProductions2016/. Legacy Media Institute is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to bringing together leading professionals in the film and television industry, outstanding actors, and young men and woman who wish to pursue a career in the entertainment media. By means of its programs, the Institute seeks to promote excellence and accountability throughout the process of creating media that reflects a diverse global society.

Music, arts, food, and fun all planned for the RVA East End Festival 2018, returning for a third year Friday, May 25 from 5-9 pm and Saturday, May 26 from Noon-9 pm at the 17th Street Farmers Market. This year’s theme, “Sights and Sounds of Our Future”. as the festival will feature some of RVA’s talented youth musicians as well musical performances by local professionals, dancers, and visual artists. This free family also features food and beverage vendors, boutique businesses and other community organizations. Special attractions for kids include Paw Patrol characters, RVA Hoop House, Jenn B-The Balloon Lady, and PBS Kids Ready to Learn, to name a few. The Brass Quintet and a String Ensemble from The Richmond Symphony Orchestra will kick off the event on Friday at 5:00 pm, followed by an eclectic mix of stage performances over the two-day event. Volunteers are needed and can sign up here. For more information about the RVA East End Festival 2018 or to make a donation, visit www.rvaeastendfest.org. Proceeds from the festival support the music and visual arts programs at the Richmond East End Public Schools Bellevue Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Woodville Elementary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Armstrong High School, and Franklin Military Academy.

16th annual Autism Society Central Virginia Run/Walk, Saturday, May 26 at Innsbrook. 1,500+ participants are expected to attend this family-friendly, event that will include live entertainment, food, exhibitors, a Kid’s Run, Kid’s Fun Zone, and more. Festivities begin at 8 am, and the 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 am. Packet pickup is on Friday, May 25 from 10 am – 7 pm at 4600 Cox Road, Glen Allen. The 5K Walk/Run for Autism is the ASCV’s largest annual fundraiser and awareness event, and proceeds fund programs in education, advocacy and support services for individuals with autism and their families. All funds raised through the 5K stay in Central Virginia and support the many programs they offer. All funds raised here stays local. For more information visit http://ascv.org/.

Pure Pro wrestling, Hofheimer Event Venue, Friday, May 25, doors open 7 pm, bell time 8 pm, 2818 B West Broad Street, tickets visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3403476