Redskins release 2018 training camp schedule

Richmond, Va. –

The Washington Redskins, in partnership with the City of Richmond, Bon Secours Virginia Health System, and the Virginia Governor’s Office, announced their 2018 training camp schedule, set to take place at the world-class Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center from July 26 through Aug. 14 in Richmond, Va. The schedule features a total of 25 public on-field sessions available to fans, highlighted by Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Admission is free for all fans. Online registration will be open to Redskins fans in early June. Available parking lots provided by the City of Richmond will be announced closer to camp.

Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent. The team will host special themed days at the Training Center, off-site events, and other unique fan experiences throughout camp.

Following practice, Redskins players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting. All scheduled dates and practice times are subject to change.

The $10 million state-of-the-art training center debuted in 2013 and features two full-size natural grass fields, a drill field, spectator areas, locker rooms and a training room. Bon Secours Virginia Health System is the main tenant of Training Center, which serves as a valuable year-round resource for the community when camp is not in session. A full-service sports medicine rehabilitation and primary care practice are provided throughout the year.

The City of Richmond in partnership with SMG manages year-round events at the venue. The fields are available for youth programming, tournaments and other events that generate revenue and exposure for the City of Richmond throughout the year.

During the team’s stay in Richmond and throughout the 2017 calendar year, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation youth programs impacted more than 12,500 children in the Richmond community. Events and activities included a Mom’s Football 101 Clinic, a $62,000 sports equipment donation to local non-profits, expansion of the 2017 – 18 Redskins Read Program, Coaches in the Classroom and more.

For more information on the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center or Redskins training camp, please visit www.redskins.com/trainingcamp or www.redskinsrva.bonsecours.com. For detailed information on Richmond sites, attractions, hotels and more, visit www.rvariverfront.com.

2018 BON SECOURS WASHINGTON REDSKINS TRAINING CENTER FAN SCHEDULE

The practices sessions listed below are open to the public free of charge; practice dates and times are subject to change without notice. For the latest training camp information, please visit redskins.com/trainingcamp.

***DATES AND TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE,

PRACTICE SESSIONS CAN BE CANCELED WITHOUT NOTICE***

Thursday, July 26 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Friday, July 27 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Saturday, July 28 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Sunday, July 29 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Tuesday, July 31 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Wednesday, Aug. 1 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Thursday, Aug. 2 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Saturday, Aug. 4 ^ 1:30 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 5 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Monday, Aug. 6 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Tuesday, Aug. 7 1:35 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 11 1:35 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 12 * 1:35 p.m. Practice

Monday, Aug. 13 * 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough

3:00 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 14 * 1:35 p.m. Practice

* Team scheduled to practice jointly with the New York Jets

^ Fan Appreciation Day