RICHMOND, Va – Retired Army Captain James Howard now serves as the president of the Veterans and Athletes United. He stopped by our studio to talk about the organizations new Fallen Heroes Memorial. The memorial features an American flag designed out of 6,940 dog tags engraved with the names of our nation’s fallen heroes from the War on Terror. This is a traveling exhibit that calls North Chesterfield home. For information about the memorial go to: www.vetsau.com/about