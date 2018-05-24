× J. Sargeant Reynolds names woman as next president

HENRICO, Va. – J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College announced their next college president, chosen from 102 candidates in a national search.

Dr. Paula P. Pando, of Atlantic Heights, New Jersey, will become the next permanent president, succeeding Dr. Gary Rhodes, who will retire on September 1 after serving in that role for 16 years.

That announcement was made today by Dr. Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, who called Dr. Pando’s life a “uniquely American success story.”

“She was very young when her family came to the U.S. from Chile,” he said. “She had to learn a new language and a new culture, and she has excelled ever since. She has built an impressive career, focused on helping people find and leverage opportunity, and I expect her to be a terrific president for Reynolds Community College.”

Pando has worked in higher education for more than 21 years.

In 2003, she joined Hudson County Community College, in Jersey City as the associate dean for student services. She has since held three different vice presidencies, including her current role as senior vice president for student and educational services.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Reynolds Community College as it approaches its half-century mark of providing the Richmond area outstanding educational opportunities, and to join the forward-thinking community college system that is the VCCS,” Pando said.

Pando holds a doctorate from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ; a master’s degree from Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, NJ; and bachelor’s degree from Stockton University in Pomona, NJ.

Pando will become the college’s fourth president.

Serving over 16,000 students annually, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College is the youngest and third largest of 23 community colleges in Virginia.

The College operates three campuses serving residents in the Greater Richmond area.