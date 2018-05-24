🐻Outer Banks bear sightings prompt warning: ‘Do not approach’

DUCK, N.C. – Law enforcement are on the hunt for a black bear spotted Thursday morning in the Outer Banks.

“A black bear was reported this morning near the beach in Duck,” Duck Fire Department officials posted on Facebook. “At this time, sightings have been reported north of the research pier and only along the east side of Duck.”

According to Duck Police, officers are working to track the bear.

So.. there have been bear sightings. Please adhere to direction from Town of Duck postings. Take a moment to inform yourself with proper actions around all wildlife. Your job is notification upon sightings pic.twitter.com/DrQZdkWmbg — Town of Duck Police (@townofduckpd) May 24, 2018

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution, officials said.

“Keep children and pets closely supervised or inside,” fire officials said. “It is also a good idea to secure trash completely inside trash cans.”

Officials said they are “hopeful that the bear will make its way back to more suitable habitat.”

Folks who see the bear are asked to call Dare County Dispatch at 252-473-3444.

“If you see the bear, please do not approach,” officials warned.