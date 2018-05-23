× The Virginia War Memorial T.G.A. (They Gave All) 5K

RICHMOND, Va.– The Virginia War Memorial T.G.A. (They Gave All) 5K presented by Priority Automotive

Saturday, May 26, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. TGA 5K “They Gave All”. All gave some, but some gave all. Whereas Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor ALL that have served honorably in our military, Memorial Day is a day to honor all that have died in active military service. With this race being run on Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia War Memorial is taking this opportunity to ask the public to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day. All proceeds go to fund the Virginia War Memorial educational programs.

Online registration for the TGA 5K is now closed, but you can still sign up at http://vawarmemorial.org/5K The race starts at 8:00 a.m., begins and ends at the Virginia War Memorial, and runs through historic Oregon Hill and Hollywood Cemetery and for Children 3-12, there is the VFW Kids “Fun Run, at 7:45 am. The TGA 5K is a wonderful way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend and remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. Sign up to run, walk, sleep in or volunteer. For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/VWMTGA5KTheyGaveAll