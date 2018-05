Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you needed to, could you list everything you own from memory? Creating and updating an inventory of your personal possesions is one of the best ways to protect your belongings. Home Inventory expert with TakeStock, Kim Wright stopped by to share helpful tips to get started.

For more information about TakeStock visit www.takestockinventory.com

For more information visit www.richmondmagazine.com/home.

