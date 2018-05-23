RAL newest arrival named ‘Walter’ after CBS 6 weather pup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal League (RAL) has named their newest arrival after one of the most popular members of the CBS 6 team: “Walter” the weather dog.

RAL said the wiggly 23-pound pup came from their partners at Louisa County Animal Control Wednesday morning.

If you're interested in in adopting "Walter" or any other animal, click here for more information. Or you can stop by Richmond Animal League at 11401 International Drive in Richmond.

"Walter" and CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel took part in RAL's annual family-friendly Woofstock featuring the Strut Your Mutt Walk in April.