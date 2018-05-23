Reality TV star Melissa Hancock guilty in crash that killed man on Virginia interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Reality TV star Melissa Hancock has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal car crash last November in Virginia Beach.

Hancock, who was in Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, pleaded guilty on involuntary manslaughter, driving the wrong way and failure to obey highway sign. She did not plead guilty to DUI. That charge will be brought back to court next month.

Last November, Virginia State Police said Hancock was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on I-264 in the eastbound lanes when she hit a 2009 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Daniel Dill.

Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.

Eventually, Hancock was given a bond, but it was revoked in December.

Hancock's attorney said she suffered severe injuries during the crash, saying she needed 24/7 care. She was limping and using a walker in when she faced a judge in December.

The judge said his biggest concern was about how the jail would handle her injuries. He called it an unusual case but still revoked the bond.

Due to Dill’s death, the case is being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for additional charges.