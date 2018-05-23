Honey & Riesling Sabayon is What’s Cooking on “Virginia This Morning”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School showed Jessica how to make Honey and Riesling Sabayon over poached pears from the menu of the school's Washington Wine Tasting demo class.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

The "Washington Wine Tasting" demo class is Friday, June 1 at 6:30pm. $50 per seat.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

