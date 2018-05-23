City says cricket games on Bryan Park tennis courts posed safety risk

RICHMOND, Va. — Signs recently showed up at the Bryan Park tennis courts notifying park goers that the courts are for tennis only – no roller blading, roller skating, ball playing, skate boarding or loitering.

The new signs, put up the Department of Parks and Recreation, have rankled some folks. But it turns out, other folks have been set off by games of cricket.

A conversation with over 80 comments on the social media app Next Door indicates that many people think the signs are discriminatory and target a group of people who use the courts to play cricket.

CBS 6 asked the city why the signs were installed and a representative said there had been safety concerns raised over flying cricket balls.

The city’s statement is below:

“The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) recently placed signage on the tennis courts at Bryan Park. Safety concerns were made that the tennis courts were not being used for their intended purpose. While we support visitors utilizing the park for all types of recreation, the tennis courts in question where the game of cricket was being played (or practiced) posed a safety risk for other visitors that were on the playground, enjoying a picnic under the trees, or utilizing the open space to walk through to the soccer fields. Playing cricket in this area could also pose a safety risk for any cars passing by should a cricket ball go astray. PRCF does have multipurpose fields that are designed for this use. We would be more than willing to work with any groups that are interested in using the fields. Patrons are welcome to call our Permit Office at 804-646-0761 to reserve an appropriate field for practice or to host a game.”’

The consensus of neighbors on Next Door seemed to be that the worn tennis courts are rarely used by tennis players and they have no problem with cricket players.

The back of the tennis court in question (there are two) has a fence between the courts and parking section. The side which faces the playground is open.

If you have a newstip about the sign, or play cricket at the park and want to share your view, please send the newsroom an email.