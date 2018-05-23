Amazing Harmonies: Dynamic Duo Fillmore Performs LIVE

RICHMOND, Va – Morgan Stewart and Phil Walker.. the talented and popular Richmond duo known on the music scene as “Fillmore” performed two songs live in our studio. They shared their original song, “Survive” featuring Richmond Rapper TtrademarkK. They also performed “Someone to Love.”

Their calendar is full this Spring & Summer and you have several chances to see them LIVE, including Saturday, May 26th at the RVA East End Festival they play at 1pm. Friday, June 22nd they will be at Uptown Alley on the Patio at 6pm and again Saturday, June 23rd at The Wine Loft – Short Pump at 8pm.

www.fillmoreduo.com