What you need to know about Tuesday’s storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few severe storms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Storms will initially develop across Northwest Virginia around 4 or 5 p.m. PM and will move southeast. The best timing for storms in Richmond remains between 7 p.m. -10 p.m. The main threat with this storm would be damaging winds, but large hail will also be possible.

A few showers and storms will still be possible on Wednesday as the front finally moves through the area.

Expect dry conditions Thursday and Friday as weak high pressure settles over the region.

Moisture from the tropics will stream into the region this weekend, and with modest upper-level energy, showers and thunderstorms will become more likely by late in the weekend.

Showers and storms look probable both Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.