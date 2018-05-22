Police looking for suspect in South Richmond robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred last month in the city’s south side.

Police are asking for the public’s help to located 20-year-old Diamonte M. Russell, 20, of the 1500 block of Treehaven Drive.

Russell is a suspect in a robbery that occurred during the first week of April in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway.

According to the victim, he was robbed of his wallet and assaulted by two black males while walking home from the store. The thieves reportedly got away with the victim’s money.

Russell is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 9” tall and 154 pounds. He is known to frequent the Southwood Apartment complex, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about Russell’s location to call Second Precinct Detective J. Pritchard at (804) 646-8158 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

37.493423 -77.479672