Woman reported missing days after college graduation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Hanover County issued a missing person’s alert for Laura Mary-Beth Pendleton.

Pendleton, 34, was reported missing by family from her home in Mechanicsville, according to a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson.

“Pendleton is believed to be operating a black 2009 BMW four-door sedan. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs 160 pounds,” the spokesperson said. “The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Pendleton in an effort to check her welfare.”

Pendleton graduated from ECPI University in Hampton Roads over the weekend, according to family members.

Pendleton’s daughter Amarria Johnson died of an allergic reaction in January 2012 after a classmate gave the seven-year-old girl a peanut in school.

Pendleton’s advocacy following her daughter’s death helped with the passage of legislation that directed schools in Virginia to have epinephrine injections on hand to help students who suffer allergic reactions.

Anyone with information about Pendleton was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.