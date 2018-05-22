Friends get creative, deliver meal over washed out Hanover road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — When a flood-producing storm knocked out a chunk Greenwood Road in Hanover County, Virginia it separated friends Jimmy and Keith.

For years, Keith and his wife have treated Jimmy to regular home-cooked meals.

That tradition was put in jeopardy due to the storm and the 30-minute detour the damaged road created between the friends’ Hanover homes.

Not letting the damage ruin a good thing, Jimmy and Keith devised a rope and bucket system to make the meal transfer.

Was Jimmy grateful when his meal arrived?

If you listen closely you can hear him complain jokingly, “Hey! That don’t look like my order!”

So what was on the menu? Fried chicken and mac & cheese. Yum!

