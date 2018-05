× Firefighters investigate cause of Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond firefighters responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday on Woodys Ln.

The fire started just after 3:00 a.m. near Welford Ave and when firefighters arrived, they could see flames through the front of the home.

It took firefighters about 15-20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials say the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.