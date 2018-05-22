× Cheezilla’s Grilled Cheese to open near Innsbrook

HENRICO, Va. — A local food truck known for its take on grilled cheese sandwiches soon will have a permanent outpost near Innsbrook.

Cheezilla’s Grilled Cheese is launching its first brick-and-mortar location in the Lexington Commons shopping center at 10170 W. Broad St.

The restaurant is set to open around Memorial Day weekend, owner Adam Hafaine said.

“It was a natural step up,” Hafaine said of evolving from a food truck. “This is a dream to be able to open up a restaurant, and being near Innsbrook, we wanted to be able to have permanent space for families and businesses in the area.”

Cheezilla’s will take over space formerly held by Jerry’s Restaurant, which closed about a year ago.

The 1,500-square-foot storefront will seat about 75 people, Hafaine said, and employ about 10 full- and part-time workers.

Hafaine said he has invested around $50,000 to get the space ready for patrons next week.

Brian Bock, a broker with Taylor Long Properties Commercial Real Estate, represented Cheezilla’s in its lease. Fellow brokers Ellen Long and Vania Farnsworth represented the landlord.

The restaurant joins several restaurants in the center, including Gojo Ethiopian Restaurant, Pho Saigon, Chanello’s Pizza and Hibachi Ninja.

