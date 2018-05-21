Several roadways closed for weeks after heavy rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va - More than 100 roadways in Central Virginia were closed during the peak of the recent flooding in our region, according to VDOT. Although water levels are beginning to recede, several roadways are expected to remain closed for weeks as crews repair stretches of roadway washed out by high water.

VDOT said it appears Hanover County roads experienced the most damage because of the amount of rain and low-lying areas in the county.

In Henrico, the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike remains closed indefinitely after a portion of a bridge near the Henrico/Hanover line was washed out.

Henrico Director of Public Works Steven Yob said they know a bridge abutment near Upham Brook and a VDOT culvert just across the Hanover line were damaged. However, Yob said they must wait for water levels to recede around the bridge to full assess what needs to be fixed and how.

Monday afternoon, most of the usually marshy area were Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closed remained covered in standing water. Nearby workers said a long stretch of the road remained flooded until Saturday, and some people were even kayaking on the flooded road. Yob said his crews did not notice the damage to the bridge until Sunday because of high water.

In Hanover, Patrick Henry Highway at Indepence Road is closed because of a massive crater in the road. Lucks Pond dams up adjacent to the stretch of roadway that washed out when the pond flooded.

VDOT said in some cases they are bringing in specialists to develop repair plans because certain wash out locations present unique challenges, and the Lucks Pond wash out is one of them.

Ryan Beaver and Jessica Bishop were completing a multi-day bike trip from Culpepper to Richmond when they came across the massive hole and accompanying road closure near Lucks Pond.

“We were just like, gosh, Mother Earth has no limits. She’ll find a way!’” Bishop said. “Working with her the best you can, finding a way around it, and carrying your bikes if you have to!”

VDOT said the following roadways will remain closed while crews make repairs.

Hanover County

Kings Dominion Boulevard (Route 30) west near Doswell Road – closed due to washout; all eastbound and westbound traffic is moving in the eastbound lanes.

W. Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) near Independence Road – closed due to washout; use posted detour.

Greenwood Road (Route 625) near Winns Church Road – closed due to washout; use posted detour.

Meadowbridge Road (Route 627) near the Henrico/Hanover county line – closed to washout; use posted detour.

Lunenburg County

Switchback Road (Route 605) between S. Hill Road and Jonesboro Road – closed due to washout; use posted detour.

Oral Oaks Roads (Route 635) near the Lunenburg/Mecklenburg county line; use posted detour.

Mecklenburg County

Skyline Road (Route 655) near Route 47 – closed due to washout; use posted detour.

"As waters recede, crews are inspecting roads and developing repair plans. Damage assessments are still in progress; some roads might be closed for several weeks. Detour routes are in place and traffic is moving in the affected areas,” VDOT wrote in a news release.

A complete list of individual roads in Virginia affected by high water and downed trees is available on 511Virginia, VDOT’s 24-hour traffic information website, http://www.511virginia.org/mobile/?menu_id=conditions.