Man shot and killed at Petersburg’s Pin Oaks Apartments

PETERSBURG, Va. – A homicide investigation is underway in Petersburg after a man was shot and killed at the Pin Oaks Apartments, police confirm.

Crime Insider sources say shots rang out on Locust Court around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Monday’s murder is the eighth murder in Petersburg this year, and the third at Pin Oaks.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.