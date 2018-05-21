× Person of interest in New Hampshire homicide arrested in Virginia

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – A person of interest in a New Hampshire homicide was arrested Monday night on I-95 South in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police said at approximately 8:20 p.m., they received a ‘Be On Lookout’ from New Hampshire for a vehicle driven by a subject wanted for a probation violation, driving a stolen vehicle, and a person of interest in a homicide.

A trooper located and stopped the vehicle matching the description at the 16-mile marker on I-95 South.

The subject was arrested without incident, according to State Police.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.