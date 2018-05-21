“Jazz Up Your Health”

RICHMOND, Va – Natalie Pennywell from the American Heart Associations stopped by our studio to talk about the 5th annual Richmond Power to End Stroke Jazz Night! The free event features live jazz, line dancing, raffles and one-on-one access to medical professional from Bon Secours!

Come on out and enjoy The Richmond Power to End Stroke Jazz Night Celebrates 5th Anniversary Thursday, May 31st from 5:30pm – 8:30pm at the Richmond Convention Center. The event is free but space is limited so register in advance at www.heart.org/RVAJazzNight