Harvest of Hope for Habitat for Humanity

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tammy Brawley from The Green Kitchen showed us hoe to make an asparagus pesto! Chef Tammy is donating a cooking lesson to the Harvest of Hope From Farm-to-Table event that benefits Hanover Habitat for Humanity.

The event will feature a 4-course meal of locally sourced ingredients with local wine and beer. Linda Tiller the Executive Director of Hanover Habitat for Humanity joined Chef Tammy in the kitchen to talk about the event and the organizations current projects.

The Harvest of Hope From Farm-To-Table event is Friday, June 8th from 6pm – 9pm at Oakdale Farm in Ashland. Tickets are $75. You can find out more information or get your tickets by calling 804-569-6108 or visiting www.hanoverhfh.org/harvest-of-hope