East End Post Office reopens more than year after closing for repairs

RICHMOND, Va. — The East End post office in Church Hill reopened Monday more than a year after closing due to safety issues.

The post office closed abruptly in April 2017 due to several safety issues that needed be addressed. A temporary mobile post office replaced the building.

Among the repairs were a leaky roof and 300 lights replaced in the 60-year-old building.

“We are delighted to welcome customers back into the East End Post Office today,” said Richmond Postmaster Joseph Thekkekara. “We appreciate customers’ understanding as the facility went through extensive repairs and look forward to serving customers at the renovated facility.”

The building’s owner, Joshua Bilder with Sterling Bilder Development, took CBS 6 on a tour of the building in December of 2017 after the repairs.

At the time, Bilder said he expected the post office to reopen by Christmas 2017.

The East End Post Office, located at 414 N 25th Street, reopened Monday at 10 a.m.

The post office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (closing from 1 p.m.to 2:15 p.m.) Monday to Friday and is closed Saturdays and Sundays.

The lobby is open Saturdays from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.