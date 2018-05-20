Man shot twice on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot twice on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Silver Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds

Officials said he was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

