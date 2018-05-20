Homes flooded in Sandston: ‘It’s about time to get out’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The heavy rains from this week caused flooding in some parts of Henrico County.

High waters forced several Sandston families out of their homes, including Thomas Daniel and his family. He has lived on his home on East Williamsburg Road for 40 years.

This is not the first time he and his family have experienced flooding.

"Water is powerful. It can do a lot of damage and a lot of destruction," said Thomas Daniel. "It's been several before, Gaston, Isabelle, it's the fifth time we've had flooding in the area."

He says he decided to get his family out of their home on Saturday morning, when he noticed the water reaching the first step of his porch.

"From previous experience, I figured once it got to the first step of the front porch right there, it's about time to get out of here," he said.

Thomas shares his home with his wife, Margaret, his wife's friend and puppy. The family spent the night on the driveway waiting for the water to recede so they could safely go back in their home.

"I was scared," said Margaret Daniel. "That's everything. It's our whole world, it's everything there. We have nothing without that house."

On Sunday morning, while the Daniel family waited for the water to levels to go down, their neighbors across the street called Henrico Fire and EMS after they noticed their propane tank floating away from their home.

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Scotty Southall said the department dispatched several units a water and rescue team.

"We arrived to find a propane tank, floating in the water still attached to the structure via its supply lines. Our water rescue team, waited out and secured the valve on the tank," said Southall.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

As far as the Daniel family, they're trying to stay positive.

"It's heartbreaking to do it, the good part of it is everyone is ok and you gotta pull through it," said Daniel.

Anyone who wants to help out can call the CBS 6 Problem Solvers line at 804-254-3672. We'll take your information name and phone number and our Problem Solvers team will get you in contact with the Daniel family.