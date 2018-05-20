Henrico park named for avid youth sports supporter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County sports complex has been named in honor of longtime supervisor Richard Glover, who died last year at the age of 82.

The 33-acre Glover Park, which opened in February on Greenwood Road, features space for sports tournaments, including soccer, football and lacrosse.

Glover, who was an avid supporter of Henrico youth sports.

Members of the community and Glover’s family gathered for the dedication ceremony Sunday afternoon.

“A thoughtful, responsive and highly professional leader, Dick Glover served the Brooklawn district with the upmost dedication, and distinction, and helped make Henrico County a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton said.

Glover died on Feb. 2, 2017, after beginning his 30th year of service as Brookland's supervisor

He was the longest-serving active member of Henrico’s board at the time of his death.