Event raises money for slain trooper’s family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event Sunday at Mission BBQ raised nearly $1200 for the family of a slain Virginia State Police special agent.

Trooper Mike Walter was shot and killed in the Richmond’s Mosby Court in May of 2017.

His widow spoke at the event, which raised money for his family.

There was also a Dunk-A-Cop Fundraiser and Raffle, in which CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett took part.

In addition, there was a police recruitment job fair for folks considering a career in law enforcement.