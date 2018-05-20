A New York couple came across a safe containing cash, gold and jewelry buried in their backyard, but what they did next is truly remarkable.
Couple finds buried treasure in backyard
-
Man finds treasure in own backyard after finally opening ‘cable box’
-
Nor’easter uncovers Revolutionary War-era shipwreck in Maine
-
Couple finds ‘cow’ remains in yard – except It’s not a cow
-
Family reunited with stolen dog after stranger sends Facebook message saying his parents took her
-
Woman surprises husband with pregnancy announcement on flight from Tampa
-
-
Woman surprises husband with pregnancy announcement on flight
-
‘Like a riot’: Woman says her home was ransacked after estate sale mix-up
-
New York City couple repeatedly ticketed – even though they don’t own a car
-
Puppy traveling from Richmond ‘misrouted’ during Delta cross-country trip
-
Woman tried to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake, prosecutors say
-
-
Gold bars worth over $300M fall from plane during takeoff in Russia
-
Sacramento police shot man holding cell phone in his grandmother’s yard
-
Painting hidden in closet for decades believed to be worth millions