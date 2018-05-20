After a slight break, more rain is ahead this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Saturday totaled over eight inches in many areas.

We currently have the fifth wettest May on record, but we still have more rain ahead this week.

The chance of rain on Sunday is very low compared to the past few days. There still will be some scattered showers and storms around. The threat of rain will increase Monday and Tuesday, but rain totals will not be as heavy as recent days.

Rain chances will decrease some on Wednesday, followed by mainly dry days later this week. From Sunday through Wednesday, some rain totals of an inch or more are possible.

Many area rivers and streams have crested, but still remain above flood stage.

Click here for the latest flood warnings that are in effect

Click here for the latest river levels and forecasts

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.