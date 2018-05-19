Your storm pics and videos

LIVE NOW: Special weather coverage from CBS 6 News from 7 to 8 a.m.

Posted 7:08 am, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:32AM, May 19, 2018

Route 1 in Ashland — Friday 

“This is the South Anna at route 1 by my house in Ashland.” — Janelle Tousey Goldean

Route 1 in Ashland — Saturday 

Flooding at Echo Lake Park covers Springfield Road. 

Picnic table snagged in fence

Once the water receded, this picnic table was visible.

Turtle seeks shelter from flooding 

My son found this behind our grill this afternoon.

What a beauty! But yes, please give him/plenty of space if you can because that is a Snapper 🐢 — Sara Joyner 

Another Turtle 

“This was in my yard today!”  — Rhonda Bagley Edmonds

