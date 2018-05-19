Your storm pics and videos

Share your photos and videos with CBS 6.
Route 1 in Ashland — Friday
“This is the South Anna at route 1 by my house in Ashland.” — Janelle Tousey Goldean
Route 1 in Ashland — Saturday
South Anna at Route 1 — Ashland
Flooding at Echo Lake Park covers Springfield Road.
Picnic table snagged in fence
Once the water receded, this picnic table was visible.
Turtle seeks shelter from flooding
“My son found this behind our grill this afternoon. ” — Linda from Aylette
What a beauty! But yes, please give him/plenty of space if you can because that is a Snapper 🐢 — Sara Joyner
Another Turtle
“This was in my yard today!” — Rhonda Bagley Edmonds
