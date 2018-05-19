Your storm pics and videos

Share your photos and videos with CBS 6.

Route 1 in Ashland — Friday

“This is the South Anna at route 1 by my house in Ashland.” — Janelle Tousey Goldean

Route 1 in Ashland — Saturday

South Anna at Route 1 — Ashland

Flooding at Echo Lake Park covers Springfield Road.

Picnic table snagged in fence

Once the water receded, this picnic table was visible.

Turtle seeks shelter from flooding

“My son found this behind our grill this afternoon. ” — Linda from Aylette

Another Turtle

“This was in my yard today!” — Rhonda Bagley Edmonds

