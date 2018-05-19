Hour-by-Hour: When 🌧️ rain threat decreases Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will start to see a change in the rain pattern over the next 24 hours.

Rainfall amounts since Wednesday have totaled almost 8" at Richmond International Airport, with the heaviest rain falling Friday. Other sections of the state have seen higher localized amounts.

As of midnight Saturday morning, it was the 7th wettest May on record. The number one spot belongs to May 2016.

Tropical moisture continues to stream up from the Caribbean. An area of low pressure to our west will push a stalled front north of the area late Saturday, and also move out some of the deeper moisture.

There will still be clusters of showers and storms the rest of Saturday. Localized totals over an inch are possible. Rain chances will decrease Saturday evening and overnight.

Rain chances will be much lower on Sunday with many dry hours. A few scattered showers and storms are possible during the day.

The chance of rain and storms will pick back up on Monday, then decrease towards mid-week.

Flood warnings continue on area rivers. The James River will go a few feet above flood stage.

The Meherrin River near Lawrenceville was around 9' Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, that level had doubled, and it is expected to crest near 31', which is 16' above flood stage. This is close to the level of 30.2' on May 28, 2003. The last time the river reached 31' was 31.91' on April 28, 1978.

