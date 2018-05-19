Richmond apartments flooded: ‘The roof’s about to cave in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several neighbors at the Oak Tree Maisonettes apartments off Jeff Davis Highway said living conditions are a nightmare after days of heavy rains flooded their homes.

Ada Southall said flooding has been a problem at the apartment complex.

“My apartment was flooded last night, flooded with water and I got out here and shoveled it,” Ada Southall said. “Water is coming through my door.”

While Southall was showing reporter Ashley Lewis conditions at her apartments, Lewis’ shoes got soaked.

However, Southall said the flooding is just the tip of the ice berg.

“I lost my clothes, I lost my shoes, I lost my bed,” she explained. “You can come see my TV, it has a line through it. I lost my couch and everything these are the only clothes I got.”

Neighbors said the leasing office is aware of the issues and that a maintenance worker has responded.

“'They told me to mop it up with a blanket,” Southall said. “Now what kind of landlord does that?”

Southhall’s neighbor, Lee Atkins, said the building's issues go beyond flooding.

“The roofs about to cave in, the walls are drying out,” Atkins said. “There’s mold under my sink and roaches are constantly attacking me and my baby, in our ears and our mouths when we’re sleep.”

In addition, Atkins called the living conditions inhumane and said they are affecting his son’s health.

“I noticed that he’s starting to cough more and he’s not the same as he was when I was living downtown,” Atkins said.

Neighbors hope their landlord will address and fix the problems.

“I can`t go anywhere,” Souhhall said. “I don`t have any money I just want the landlord to move me to another place out here or give me some money so I can move somewhere else.”

Neighbors said that if the issues are not fixed, they believe the apartment complex could be condemned.

“I don’t wear shoes right now,” Atkins said. “Because I don’t want to get them wet, because I need them tomorrow.”

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.