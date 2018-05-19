Monument Avenue Commission member: ‘It’s been an illuminating process’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Monument Avenue Commission held the second of two public comment sessions Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond.

The commission wants to hear from the public as they consider adding context to the Confederate statues along historic Monument Avenue.

While past crowded public comment periods in August became heated at times, these latest meetings have been more subdued.

As the group weighs the future of the monuments, members said public input is crucial to their mission.

“Our charge from the beginning has been collecting data, collecting comments, collecting as much information as we could,” Christy Coleman, Monument Avenue Commission Co-Chair and American Civil War Museum CEO, said. “It’s been an illuminating process."

The commission also met at City Hall for a work session Saturday evening.

That session was open to the public, but there was no comment period.

Another public meeting was held on May 10 at the Richmond Public Library Main Library.