Southside road closed; officers swarm scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have blocked off a road on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Commerce Road near Ruffin Road some time before 8 p.m.

A CBS 6 crew at the scene around 9:30 reported that Commerce was blocked off in both directions by police.

A tow truck was also spotted at the scene.

There has been no word yet from Richmond Police about their response.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News Sunday from 6 to 8 a.m. for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.