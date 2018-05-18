Ringthebell…It’s Friday!

RICHMOND, Va – Sound the alarm…. Richmond Caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville has his cast iron grill pan smoking as he prepared tasty grilled m ango tuna .. Big Herm showed Jess how to get those beautiful grill marks with a quarter turn on the grill! For more recipes from Big Herm, check out Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Big Herm’s Mango Grilled Tuna Steaks

1/4 cup mango orange juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 (4 ounce) tuna steaks

In a large dish, mix together: orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, garlic, oregano, and pepper.

Place the tuna steaks in the marinade.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat grill for high heat.

Lightly oil grill grate. Cook the tuna steaks for 5 to 6 minutes, then turn and baste with the marinade.