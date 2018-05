Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Geoff McDonald, CEO and President of Geoff McDonald and Associates , P.C. shared about the 'Just Be Smart' campaign and the dangers surrounding distracted driving.

Geoff McDonald & Associates

3315 West Broad Street - Richmond



For more information about the 'Just Be Smart' campaign and distracted driving, visit www.mcdonaldinjury.com or call (804) 203-0678



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GEOFF MCDONALD AND ASSOCIATES}