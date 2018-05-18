× Hit and run crash ends in Henrico restaurant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a hit and run crash sent one car into the side of a Pop’s Dogs and Ma’s Burgers restaurant.

Officials said the crash occurred after midnight at Brook Road and Lakeside Avenue. The car hit the corner of the building, damaging a gutter and water pipe. The driver was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services, but officials said he has non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car drove off before police arrived.

Officials are trying to figure out whether the crash was caused by weather or another factor. They are also looking for the other driver.