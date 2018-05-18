High water, downed trees close roads across Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Department of Transportation officials said numerous roads are closed Friday afternoon because of high water and downed trees.

"Crews are placing signs on closed roads and removing debris from roadways and drainage facilities," officials said in a news release.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for the city of Richmond & surrounding counties until 7 pm. #RVA #VAwx pic.twitter.com/Tv7J5Y4wyp — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) May 18, 2018

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of the Richmond Metro as more bands of showers and storms continue Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

"Additional rainfall totals of one to three inches are likely, with the potential for more than five inches," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are responding to numerous reports of downed trees and high water on area roadways caused by heavy rainfall this week.

VDOT officials said the following roads are closed due to damage caused by heavy rain and high water:

Chesterfield County:

Rt. 684S Mt Hermon Rd Other Debris

Rt. 602E River Rd Flooded

Rt. 1741N Bloomfield Rd Tree Down

Rt. 1442S Hybla Rd Tree Down

Rt. 3213E North Point Rd Tree Down

Rt. 7119E impassable

Rt. 1741S Bloomfield Rd Tree Down

Rt. 611E Kingsland Rd Flooded

Rt. 684N Mt Hermon Rd Other

Rt. 611W Kingsland Rd Flooded

Rt. 729N Tree Down

Rt. 1442N Hybla Rd Tree Down

Rt. 3213W North Point Rd Tree Down

Rt. 602W River Rd Flooded

Dinwiddie County:

Rt. 623W Sutherland Rd Tree Down

Rt. 615N Blue Tartan Rd Tree Down

Rt. 647E Nash Rd Flooded

Rt. 623E Sutherland Rd Tree Down

Rt. 647W Nash Rd Flooded

Rt. 615S Blue Tartan Rd Tree Down

Rt. 613W Gills Bridge Rd Flooded Closed

Rt. 613E Gills Bridge Rd Flooded

Hanover County

(EAST)

• Gould Hill Road between River Road and Arrowhead Road.

• Meadowbridge Road at the Henrico County line.

• Old Church Road at the New Kent County Line.

(CENTRAL)

• Blunts Bridge Road between Cross Corner Road and the Ashland Town limits (N. James Street).

• Bullfield Road at Farm Hill Lane.

• Center Street Road between Ashcake Road and Gwathmey Church Road.

• Doswell Road at Kings Dominion Boulevard.

• Doswell Road at Washington Highway.

• Elmont Road between Gwalthmey Church Road and Heflin Lane.

• Greenwood Road at the Henrico County Line.

• Greenwood Road at Ashland Road.

• Greenwood Church Road at Beech Creek.

• Greenwood Church Road at Farrington Road.

• 14200 block of Horseshoe Bridge road between W. Patrick Henry Road and Horseshoe Ford Road.

• Kings Dominion Boulevard (Rt.30) at the Caroline County Line westbound.

• Lakeridge Parkway at the Henrico County line.

• Rocketts Mill Road at Newfound Falls Lane. Southbound side of the road is closed.

• 14100 block Rosmarin Road.

• Short Cut Road between Pleasants Circle and Kings Dominion Boulevard.

• W. Patrick Henry Road between Independence Road and Blanton Road.

• Winn’s Church Road between Sherwood Farms Lane and Greenwood Road.

• Yowell Road at Elmont Road.

(WEST)

• Cauthorne Road at the Henrico County Line.

• Parsons Road between Beaverdam Road and Jericho Road.

• Shiloh Church Road between Woodson’s Mill Road and Parsons Road.

• Spring Road between Ice House Hill Lane and Felicia Lane.

Henrico County:

Patterson Avenue -- westbound between Lauderdale and Pump Road -- has one lane closed.

Powhatan County

Huguenot Springs Road (Route 607) near the Chesterfield County line – closed due to washout; use an alternate route

Click here for a complete list of individual roads in Virginia affected by high water.

VDOT WARNS DRIVERS

Watch for debris in the roadway, such as downed trees or limbs.

Never drive through standing water. This could cause you to hydroplane and lose control of your vehicle.

Do not try to move or drive around barricades closing roads.

Never try to move or touch a downed power line. Stay away and contact local authorities.

To report downed trees, other debris or any other roadway hazard, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).