× Trapped driver rescued from flooded Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Fire crews rescued a driver whose car was stuck in floodwaters Friday morning, according to a Henrico Fire spokesperson.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of Gayton Road and Cedarbluff Drive around 6 a.m.

“When crews arrived, the car was submerged up to its headlights,” Henrico Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley said. “The water continued to rise while the driver was remove and by the time crews left, even the door handles on the car were under water.”

Henrico Schools have closed due to the flash flooding.

Officials advise to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and don’t try to drive or walk though flooded areas.

Be sure to keep up with CBS 6 for a complete list of weather closings and delays.

This is a developing story. Send news tips and photos here.