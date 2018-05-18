Flash flood warnings issued Friday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — Flood warnings and flood watches are in effect around Central Virginia as heavy rain falls Friday morning. Unlike Thursday, Friday morning will bring storms.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There will be more breaks in the rain on Saturday, but there will still be some clusters of showers and storms at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Rain chances will be much more scattered on Sunday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Due to the muggy air in place, any storm that develops over the next few days will unleash torrential rainfall. Rain totals exceeding 3″ are likely where storms persist. The James River is expected to go above flood stage on Saturday. The pattern will gradually become drier next week as high pressure moves into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Medium range models continue to show the development of a tropical system near the Florida Peninsula over Memorial Day weekend. We’ll continue to track this possibility and bring you updates if the model solution persist in subsequent runs.