Heavy rain, flooded roads delay Virginia schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Several Virginia school systems are opening late Friday morning due to heavy rain, flooded roads, and the threat of morning flooding.

Henrico County and Hanover County Schools are among the districts under a two-hour delay. Click here for the updated list.

“Due to heavy rain and flood warnings, Henrico County Public Schools will begin on a TWO-HOUR DELAY today, Friday, May 18, 2018,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “Several roads are experiencing high water and flooding, and the delay will allow additional time to assess our buildings and the safety of travel to school today. Stay close to your phone and email for any additional updates later this morning.”

A similar message was sent to families in Hanover.

“As a precaution, Hanover County Public Schools will be opening on a TWO-HOUR DELAY for STUDENTS and ALL STAFF on Friday, May 18,” the Hanover Schools spokesperson said. “Heavy rain overnight has caused multiple roads to flood throughout Hanover County, which has impacted several bus routes. In addition, there are reports of downed trees blocking roadways, as well as power outages. For these reasons, we believe that road conditions are currently unsafe for transporting students on buses or student drivers.”

This is a developing story. Send news tips and photos here.