Chocolate & Caramel: A Sweet Combination

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen whipped up a batch of homemade chocolate caramel cookies. You can see more of Sweet Leanne’s delicious treats at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Sweet Leanne’s Caramel Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened 1 cup powdered sugar 1 tsp vanilla 3 cups flour 3/4 tsp salt

Caramel layer: 15 oz bag of caramels 3 Tbsp evaporated milk

Chocolate layer: 2 cups melting dark chocolate

Directions: In a mixer beat butter and sugar. Add vanilla, flour and salt and mix until well combined. Dust countertop with flour. Roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thick. With a small circle cookie cutter, cut out cookies. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and place the cookies onto the baking sheet. Bake for 14-16 minutes on 350 Remove from oven and let cookies cool

In a medium saucepan add caramel and evaporated milk. Stir until melted. Use a small scoop and scoop melted caramel onto the cookies covering most of surface

Let the cookie sit for the caramel to set.

In a small microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate wafers for 30 seconds and repeat as needed. Spread over the tops of cooled caramel.

Let chocolate set before eating

Alternate topping:

Try peanut butter and jelly or

Homemade Raspberry preserve