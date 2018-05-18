× Chesterfield Schools to end 2-HOURS EARLY Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — After starting the school day on time, Chesterfield County School leaders have decided to end the school day two-hours early on Friday.

“With additional heavy rain expected this afternoon and no real place for the extra water to go, we have decided to change afternoon operations before road conditions potentially become worse as they have in other parts of our region,” a Chesterfield School spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution and to provide time for safe delivery of students and safe dismissal of staff members, Chesterfield County schools will dismiss two hours early today. This means buses will arrive at bus stops about two hours earlier than normal today. Please make arrangements to have your child picked at the bus stop early.”

Both Henrico and Hanover schools made the decision to first delay and then cancel school Friday as flash floods closed roads on those counties.

Schools in the City of Richmond maintained a normal school day.