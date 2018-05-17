Virginia quadriplegic man says burglars stole $10K worth of items while he was asleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- A quadriplegic man said burglars entered his Portsmouth home while he was sleeping on April 14.

Brandon McCadden, 33, told WTKR his home was burglarized after someone entered though his kitchen window.

He mentioned it was a hot night and left the windows open before going to bed.

"There's just lines you don't cross and that was one of the lines," said McCadden. "Take something from somebody that can defend themselves."

McCadden said the suspect(s) stole $10,000 worth of music equipment, software, two televisions, a cell phone, wallet and a pair of shoes from his bedroom while he was sleeping.

"They were just shoving it out the window," McCadden added. "I have a bedside table that comes over like in the hospital and my laptop was sitting there, my external mouse, my phone, my pants were in this wheel chair which was sitting right behind my head."

McCadden feels that he was targeted because he is unable to use his arms. He was in a car accident and has been a quadriplegic for the last 12 years. McCadden said he uses the music equipment to make a living because his disability check isn't enough to cover rent.

The community has come together and donated over $3,000 to help McCadden through a GoFundMe page. The fundraiser was created to raise money to replace some of his stolen belongings and the goal is to replace McCadden's $10,000.

A police report about the incident has been filed and police are investigating.