“Spring Clean” Your Relationships

RICHMOND, Va – Licensed Therapist Allison Carver, LPC from A Taste of Therapy , LLC showed Bill and Jessica how her “Cook In” date night planner works. She demonstrated how to make sweet pea crostini and provided questions to ask your significant other as your cook!

INGREDIENTS

2 C frozen green peas, thawed

¾ C loosely packed fresh mint leaves

½ C olive oil evenly divided

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

¼ tsp salt

⅛ Tsp black pepper

3 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 French baguette cut into 24¼ inch slices

¼ C crème fraiche (can be store bought or homemade)

3-4 radishes cut into match sticks

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350ºF. Cut a French baguette into 1 inch slices. Using half of the olive oil, lightly brush both sides of each bread slice with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. During this step ask each other: What was our last fight about?

Step 2: Meanwhile, add the remaining ¼ C of olive oil, the mint leaves, parmesan, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper to a food processor. Blend until the leaves reach a consistency similar to pesto. Next, add the sweet peas to the food processor and blend until chopped. During this step ask each other: What topics do we typically fight about?

Step 3: To assemble the crostini, place one generous teaspoon of the pea mixture on each crostini. During this step ask each other: How many face to face conversations are we having a day?

Step 4: Drizzle the crème fraîche onto each individual crostini. During this step ask each other: Do we each show appreciation to each other on a daily basis?